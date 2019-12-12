HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Family members and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for Hong Nguyen, 86.

His daughter tells KHOU 11 News that Nguyen crawled out a window at a family member’s home near Cypress. He hasn’t been seen since about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Village Trail Drive.

Nguyen is described as an Asian male with brown eyes and white/balding hair. He’s five feet, five inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and dark green jacket, blue sweater, beige pants and gray t-shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety because he has a cognitive impairment.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

