Man loses control and crashes into business north of Downtown

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man crashed into the side of a building early Sunday morning.

At 2:33 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the intersection of St. Mary's Street and Russell Place after a truck crashed into a building.

Police said a man that was driving the truck somehow lost control and slammed right into the building.

The man was taken to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said they are investigating if intoxication was a factor in the crash.