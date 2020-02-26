SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 60's was killed while walking across the road on the northeast side early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at Nacogdoches near Wurzbach Parkway around 6 a.m.

Police say the victim was crossing Nacogdoches from west to east when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him did stay on the scene to help and is not facing any charges at this time, police said.

