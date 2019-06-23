SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after trying to cross 410.

Police say that a man was driving south bound when a man ran in front of his truck in an attempt to cross the highway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian, who was in his early 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not stay and render aid.

Witnesses followed the driver to his house on Galaxy Drive. He did go back to the scene and was taken into custody, according to police.

The driver will be charged with failure to stop and render air while other charges are pending.

Police do not think alcohol played a factor.