SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after trying to push his bike across Dunlop Road in the lanes of the 11700 Block of Highway 181 S.

Police say that a woman was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade going north west when a man stepped in front of her vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after being thrown to the right side of the road after he was hit.

Reports say the driver did stop and remain at the scene after the crash.

The driver was not intoxicated and no evidence suggests the driver was distracted. No criminal charges are expected.