SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a three-vehicle accident late Saturday night on the northwest side, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at I-10 near UTSA Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a green Explorer hit the right wall of the highway and went flying to the left side of the roadway. A white pickup then hit the Explorer broadside. That reportedly caused another car to lose control and hit the wall a little further down.

The driver of the Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the white pickup was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are looking into whether alcohol may have been a factor.