HOUSTON — A man was killed Sunday in a shooting at a popular bar near downtown Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said, around 7:10 p.m., a caller reported that about 10 shots were fired at the Seaside Lounge on West Dallas Street.

CPR was started on the man, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody, according to police.

West Dallas was shut down from Heiner to Buckner.

Once officers arrived at the scene, people were seen walking out of the bar with their hands above their head.

An employee said the incident started as a fight inside the lounge. The employee said the argument then spilled out into a parking lot across the street, where shots were fired.

