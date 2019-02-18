SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed on the city's east side overnight in what police say was an alleged drug deal turned deadly.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a man was visiting a home in the 200 block of Leonidas Drive around 1 am Monday before the shooting happened.

According to investigators, he contacted someone asking for drugs. He told police the people he contacted said they did not have the drugs he requested but wanted to come by and talk.

Two men arrived in a blue sedan shortly after and an altercation ensued, police said.

The man at the home was able to wrestle the gun away from one of the men and fatally shoot him in the face and chest, according to SAPD.

The victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.