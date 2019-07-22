SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials say a 36-year-old construction worker died in a crane accident Monday. On Tuesday, the man was identified as Christopher Wayne Vest.

The accident happened in the 1000 block of Kinder Parkway, at the site of a new Comal ISD high school, at around 9:50 a.m.

Officials say he was working on a crane and was pinned down.

He was pronounced dead. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

