SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man on the northeast side early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Weidner Road just after 4:00 a.m. Police say the man was hit and dragged by the vehicle. The driver fled the scene. Another driver passing by saw the victim on the side of the road and called for emergency crews.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested. If you know anything about this incident, please call police.