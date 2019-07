SAN ANTONIO — A crash in front of the Bexar Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department Thursday night proved fatal for one man.

According to the officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving at a high rate of speed along Bulverde Road when he jumped the curb in front of the fire department and crashed into a parked pickup truck.

Firefighters pulled the man out of his car, but he was pronounced dead on arrival by EMS.