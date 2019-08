SAN ANTONIO — A man is his late 20s is in serious condition this morning following a hit-and-run downtown early this morning.

According to officials with SAPD, around 1 a.m. a man was riding his bike on a sidewalk downtown along E Houston Street near N Presa Street.

A silver sedan drove off after fishtailing and jumping the curb, hitting the bicyclist.

No arrests have been made at this time.