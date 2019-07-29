SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At least one person was seriously hurt in a shooting at an H-E-B in Northeast San Antonio, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the H-E-B at Foster Road and F.M. 78.

Police say it started with an incident between four men in the parking lot. One of them was reportedly shot and injured. The other three men took off, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating and have blocked off part of the store's parking lot.