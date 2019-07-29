SAN ANTONIO, Texas — At least one person was seriously hurt in a shooting in an H-E-B parking lot in northeast San Antonio, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the H-E-B at Foster Road and F.M. 78.

Police say it started with an incident between four men in the parking lot. According to SAPD Sgt. Mike Fletcher, there was an exchange of gunfire and a man was hit as he was running toward the store.

The other three men took off, according to police. Witnesses said there were three suspects, but police said there could be more. Police said they are looking for the suspects, who are black males in their late teens or early twenties.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was hit multiple times in the torso and once in the rear. Bystanders gave the victim, a black man in his late teens or early twenties, first aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating and blocked off part of the store's parking lot.