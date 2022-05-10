The 22-year-old victim and his grandpa were working at a construction site near I-45 when the accident happened, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

SPRING, Texas — A construction worker was killed in Spring this morning when a hole collapsed at a construction site near I-45 and the Grand Parkway.

The 22-year-old man and his grandfather were working at a warehouse construction site when the accident happened, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. He said the older man was operating drilling equipment.

"At some point, we don’t know logistically how it happened, but the 22-year-old fell in the hole and the grandfather did not clearly see that," Herman explained. "He was killed by the drill bit."

Spring Fire’s rescue team worked with firefighters from Spring Fire Department and The Woodlands to shore up the collapsed hole so they could recover the worker’s body.

Precinct 4 deputy constables also responded to the scene.

"When you get a call like this it just tears at your heart, I mean I went back out there just to get a feel for the scene itself. It's something you never want to see," Herman said.

He said the grandson and grandfather were working as independent contractors for Groundhog Foundation Drilling, a subcontractor hired by General Rosenberger Construction.

OSHA investigators were sent to the construction site to look into the cause of the accident.

"There are folks that we want to interview, we'll interview the grandfather, any other potential witnesses," Herman said.