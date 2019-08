SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit multiple times by several cars after running across I-37 just before 1 a.m., officials with SAPD say.

Police say the accident occurred just south of downtown on the I-37 northbound lanes between Cesar Chavez Blvd. and Florida Street.

One car was exiting the highway when he hit the man. The driver pulled into a nearby Bill Miller parking lot following the incident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.