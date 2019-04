SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a train early Monday morning northwest of downtown.

According to police, the man was walking along the railroad tracks at San Marcos and Rivas Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say the train began to approach and the conductor blew the horn. But, the man did not move out of the way and was hit by the train.

He was taken to University Hospital with back and head injuries.

Police are still investigating