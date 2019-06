SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a car Wednesday night while trying to cross Culebra Road.

Police said a car traveling northbound toward I-10 could not stop in time and hit the man.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Culebra Road.

The driver did pull over to render aid and was determined by police to not be intoxicated.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable but critical condition.