SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 55-year-old man was hit and killed by a train on the far south side early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the train tracks between West Villaret and Gillette.

Union Pacific officials were on the scene of the accident and is assisting with the investigation.

It is unclear what led up to the accident.

This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received.