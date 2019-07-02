SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person is dead after a shooting on the east side Thursday morning.

A witness walking along Spriggsdale near Commerce, not far from the AT&T Center, told KENS 5 he found a man lying on a porch of a home around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the victim is a man in his 30's.

Police are talking to witnesses to see if they can develop a description on the person who may have shot the man to death.

Investigators say they believe this was targeted, not random.

Police are still investigating.