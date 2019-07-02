SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person is dead after a shooting on the east side Thursday morning.
A witness walking along Spriggsdale near Commerce, not far from the AT&T Center, told KENS 5 he found a man lying on a porch of a home around 10:30 a.m.
Police say the victim is a man in his 30's.
Police are talking to witnesses to see if they can develop a description on the person who may have shot the man to death.
Investigators say they believe this was targeted, not random.
Police are still investigating.