SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who killed a man outside of a motel on the north side late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, people in a neighborhood behind the Motel 6 on Kenley, near Brook Hollow and Highway 281, heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Shawn Johnson, 23, dead in the parking lot of the motel. There were several bullet casings found near him. It was later announced he died from gunshot wounds.

Police say there was a report of someone running away from the parking lot at the same time.

According to reports, police say a woman was in a car near the body. Officers say she pretended not to know Johnson and drove away.

No arrests have yet been made.