Dallas Police found a man dead at the Highland Park Apartments in south Dallas Wednesday and are actively looking for the shooter, police said.

Raymond Dupree, a 28-year-old black man, was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds at the scene at 6271 Highland Hills Drive around 12:38 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have determined that Malcolm Bussey, a black 37-year-old man, is the shooter. Police said he drove away from the scene in a "light colored" Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information regarding this offense or the whereabouts of Malcolm Bussey is encouraged to contact Detective King, at 214-671-3684 or erica.king@dallascityhall.com. Refer to Case No. 081086-2019.

