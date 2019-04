SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who killed a man outside of a motel on the north side late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, people in a neighborhood behind the Motel 6 on Kenley, near Bitters and Highway 281, heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot. There were several bullet casings found near the man.

Police say there was a report of someone running away from the parking lot at the same time.

No arrests have yet been made.