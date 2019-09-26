BEEVILLE, Texas — U.S. Marshals need your help finding a man who is wanted after he was mistakenly released from jail, Wednesday, in Beeville.

29-year-old Ernest "Ernesto" Ramirez is described to be a white or light complected Hispanic male who stands 5'05", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and brownish-blackish hair.

Ramirez is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Ramirez, you are asked to contact Marshals anonymously by texting 847411 with the keyword "Gulfcoast."

