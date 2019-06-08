SAN ANTONIO — Wilson County officials say a 55-year-old man died not long after being taken into custody by deputies Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Joe Tackitt, the unidentified man was arrested after "causing problems" at a Floresville Walmart. The arresting authorities were already planning on taking him to the hospital before booking him when they realized he wasn't breathing.

Tackitt says, despite being treated by EMS, the man died from what was later determined to be "excited delirium," an issue the sheriff said often results from alcohol or drug use.

He died only about an hour after being arrested, Tackitt said.