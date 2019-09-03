SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash in the 6500 block of northwest Loop 410 early this morning.

According to police, two men were speeding down the frontage road of Loop 410 around 2:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car and hit a Transguide control box head on.

The driver died at the scene, while the passenger of the car was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation continues.