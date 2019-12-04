SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A man is dead after being struck by a train on the city's west side this morning.

The accident took place at the train tracks located at the corner of Saltillo and Sabinas Streets.

According to officials, the man was walking down the tracks and a Pacific Union engineer attempted to alert the man, but he didn't get off the tracks.

Along with the medical examiner's office, San Antonio police crime scene investigators and the Union Pacific Railroad Police were at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available.