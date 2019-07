SAN ANTONIO — Police were called to a scene on the northwest side after a man crashed his vehicle into a parked car and restaurant.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Wurzbach Road. The man drove into El Gallito de Jalisco Restaurant after hitting a car parked outside the building, police said.

No injuries were reported, but there was structural damage to the restaurant.

The driver was evaluated for a DWI, but no charges were reported.