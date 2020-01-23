SAN ANTONIO — A man was caught breaking into the Bexar County Courthouse downtown early Thursday morning.

Police say the man managed to get into the building on Dolorosa around 12:30 a.m. and made his way to the second floor. He reportedly smashed the front door and damaged a door to a judge’s chambers. He tried climbing out a window, but there was chicken wire blocking it, according to police.

A cleaning person reportedly spotted the man and called police. He was arrested by SAPD officers and turned over to Bexar County Deputies.