SAN ANTONIO — A man is arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting. He told media he “didn’t mean to hurt him.”

21-year-old Arthur Hernandez Martinez was taken into custody Tuesday.

San Antonio police officers say around 3 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to a home on the 8000 block of Westshire Drive where they found 20-year-old John Paul Alvarez in his home with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later, died.

SAPD spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said Martinez has changed his stories several times. They said initially, Martinez told officers that Alvarez shot himself while playing with a gun.

Martinez shared that Alvarez was like his brother while being transported to the jail. He appeared to be remorseful and said the shooting was an accident. He claimed he didn’t know the gun was loaded.

“We grew up together since we were kids,” said Martinez. “I know some of my friends are watching this. You know I love John and everything.”