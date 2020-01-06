Man arrested in Colorado in 2018 sexual assault of a teenager near North Star Mall, police say

Police said two men known as "Albert" and "Jay" found the 16-year-old girl outside her apartment are forced her into their car.

SAN ANTONIO — DNA helped identify a man in Colorado in connection with a 2018 sexual assault here in San Antonio, according to officials.

Police said two men known as "Albert" and "Jay" found the 16-year-old girl outside her apartment are forced her into their car. They reportedly blindfolder her and took her to an area near North Star Mall. That's where they gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The suspects then dropped the victim off and a stranger helped her call the police.

The victim gave a SANE kit to the Bexar County Crime Lab, which found DNA from an unknown man.

The DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System and was matched with someone on file with Colorado's Department of Public Safety.