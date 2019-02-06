AUSTIN, Texas — A man arrested for arson on Saturday morning was allegedly trying to harm himself by blowing up a gas pump in northeast Austin.

An arrest affidavit said Deleon Jarmon used a lighter on paper products he had placed on top of a gas pump to start a fire at the Shell station at 6615 Berkman Dr.

The fire was spotted by the Austin Fire Department as firefighters were returning to their station.

Jarmon allegedly approached the firefighters and told them he had started the blaze.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said, according to the affidavit. “I was hoping it would blow up and take me with it.”

He also told investigators he had consumed $100 of crack cocaine.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before it caused damage to the top of the pump and destroyed a sign. The estimated damage was $2,500.

Surveillance footage showed Jarmon collecting newspapers in front of the food mart and lighting them at the gas pump, police said.

He was charged with arson and his bond is set at $20,000.

