SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Pedro Martinez was arrested Sunday morning and accused of leading deputies on a chase through San Antonio's west side.

Around 3:40 a.m., a BCSO deputy was flagged down for a report of an individual who brandished a weapon during a road rage incident on Northwest Loop 410 and Northwest Crossroads.

According to BCSO, a deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. At that time, a pursuit began in the area of Northwest Loop 410 and State Highway 151.

As deputies continued pursuing the suspect, he reportedly went into a residential subdivision in the area of Culebra Road and Ensenada.

After BCSO said the suspect led deputies on a pursuit through the residential subdivision, BCSO said two deputies fired multiple shots at the suspect's vehicle after the suspect reportedly drove toward a deputy.

The suspect then drove out of the residential subdivision heading south-bound on Westover Hills Boulevard. Around 3:50 a.m., the suspect's vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Westover Hills and State Highway 151. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, BCSO said.

There were no injuries sustained to neither deputies nor the suspect as a result of this incident.

BCSO said Martinez faces charges in connection with evading arrest, detention with a motor vehicle and unlawful carry of a weapon. Additional charges include Aggravated Assault Public Servant and two counts of Terroristic Threat.

The two deputies involved in the shooting are a 13-year veteran and a 5-year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said, per department policy, both deputies will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

