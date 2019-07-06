SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man and woman are accused of trafficking a woman from Tennessee to San Antonio.

Investigators say a distressed woman ran up to San Antonio airport officers around 3:25 a.m. Friday and said she was being held against her will.

The 27-year-old woman told officers she met a man in Kentucky and agreed to go on a date with him. She says the two of them traveled to Tennessee and the man asked her if she wanted to make money by going on dates with men. She said no and she said, at some point during the date, she took a drink the man had given her. That’s when she says she started feeling woozy, passed out and woke up in a hotel in San Antonio.

Police say she waited until the man she was with fell asleep and she escaped the hotel and ran to airport officers for help.

Officers went to the hotel and arrested two suspects, 35-year-old Mark Saulsberry, 26-year-old Charlotte Ulrich. They are both charged with trafficking of persons.

The victim is receiving help from the Rape Crisis Center.