SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who allegedly pointed a shotgun at a store clerk and customer, demanded money from the register and took off.

The incident took place on Monday, July 22, at the Mariposa Food Mart on the north side.

The man was seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and a blue bandana. He got in the passenger seat of a black sedan and fled the scene, police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information which leads to the arrest.