SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he was accused of punching a 4-month-old baby in the face Tuesday.

33-year-old Adrian Anzualda was reportedly dating the child's mother and had been living with her for about a month.

According to an arrest affidavit, Anzualda got into a heated argument with the child's mother after she confronted him about a social media relationship she accused him of having with another woman.

The San Antonio Police Department said he became aggressive with her while she was holding the baby. He reportedly punched her in the face during that altercation and also hit the baby across his forehead.

Police said Anzualda ran away after striking the baby. The baby reportedly suffered welts on his head, and police said the mother experienced swelling.

Anzualda has also been found guilty in the past of assault and bodily injury, according to court documents. He now faces felony charges related to injury to a child in connection with this incident.

