Man accused in Rebar nightclub shooting returned to Bexar County custody

SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of opening fire on a crowd of people at the parking lot of the Rebar nightclub is now back in Bexar County.
Jenelius Crew, 37, is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
San Antonio Police said when he was denied admission to the club back on June 12, he went to his car, got a rifle, and came back and shot eight people.
Police said, at the time, Crew claimed to be a UFC fighter.
He was tracked down and arrested in Florida.
Because he was already facing a previous charge of deadly conduct, he is being held without bond.
