Man accused in Rebar nightclub shooting returned to Bexar County custody

SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of opening fire on a crowd of people at the parking lot of the Rebar nightclub is now back in Bexar County.

Jenelius Crew, 37, is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

San Antonio Police said when he was denied admission to the club back on June 12, he went to his car, got a rifle, and came back and shot eight people.

Police said, at the time, Crew claimed to be a UFC fighter.

He was tracked down and arrested in Florida.