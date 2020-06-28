x
Man accused in Rebar nightclub shooting returned to Bexar County custody

Jenelius Crew, 37, is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of opening fire on a crowd of people at the parking lot of the Rebar nightclub is now back in Bexar County.

San Antonio Police said when he was denied admission to the club back on June 12, he went to his car, got a rifle, and came back and shot eight people.

Police said, at the time, Crew claimed to be a UFC fighter.

He was tracked down and arrested in Florida.

Because he was already facing a previous charge of deadly conduct, he is being held without bond.

