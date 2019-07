SAN ANTONIO — A southeast side resident was taken to University Hospital in stable condition this morning after getting shot in the knee overnight.

According to officials with SAPD, the victim was sleeping in his apartment in the 7800 block of S New Braunfels when his next door neighbor accidentally discharged his rifle around 12:20 a.m.

The bullet went through the wall and hit the victim in the knee.

No word on whether there will be any charges at this time.