SAN ANTONIO — Officials confirm one person has died after a crash involving a train in Natalia, Texas.

Natalia Police Chief Gilbert Rodriguez said a train collided into a stalled truck at the crossing at Corto Street and State Highway 132 on Thursday around 5 p.m.

The driver tried to get out of his truck but was struck before he could escape the train's path.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 64-year-old Celestino Cadena of Devine, Texas.

The Natalia Police Department is assisting Union Pacific with the investigation.