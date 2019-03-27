SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio police have arrested a man following a months-long investigation into an east-side murder.

Nadiv Williams, 23, has been accused of gunning down Luis Guerrero III, 20, just days after Thanksgiving last year.

Guerrero was fatally shot in his doorstep in the 4700 block of Skelton Drive on around 2 a.m. on November 25 in what police believe was a drug deal gone bad.

Police said they believe Williams was the only suspect and he will be charged with murder.

Further details were not immediately available.