KYLE, Texas — Residents of Kyle got a crazier firework show than they expected this Fourth of July.

According to the City, a malfunction about 10 minutes into the City's firework show at Plum Creek Golf Course caused multiple fireworks to light at the same time.

That caused a few small grass fires, which were quickly put out by the Kyle Fire Department, who were already on scene.

The City said no one was injured, and there is no property damage aside from burnt grass.

The show is also insured. The City is exploring options for either a re-show or adding onto the fireworks display during the Kyle "Pie in the Sky" festival over Labor Day weekend.

WATCH: Spectacular firework show caused by malfunction in Kyle

