HOUSTON — The district attorney's office has filed a new charge against Derion Vence.

Court records show he is now charged with injury to a child/ serious bodily injury in Maleah Davis' death. The new charge was filed Monday.

Vence is still charged with tampering with a corpse. A grand jury indicted him on this charge on July 25.

Maleah Davis' body was found May 31 in a trash bag along a road in Arkansas.

The body was discovered after Vence reportedly shared its location to community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting.

Harris County prosecutors claim Vence concealed Davis' body so it would not be available to Houston Police Department detectives during their investigation.

“We are responsible for making sure a situation of this kind never happens again in this city, this state or in this country," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Maleah was laid to rest during a private funeral on June 22. More than 500 people attended.

Vence is expected to appear in court on the new charge on Wednesday.