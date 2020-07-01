CARMEL, Maine — A car crash pile up involving about than 30 cars, has left many injured, according to Maine State Police.

Police reported earlier they believed the number to be closer to 60 cars.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center said in a press release they are expecting 9 to 13 patients from the incident.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Maine DOT says northbound lanes near mile marker 174 in Carmel are closed.

State Police said northbound lanes are closed and will likely remain closed for much of the day.

The public is urged to seek an alternate route.

Traffic that is currently on the interstate is being diverted at exit 157 in Newport.

Maine Forest Rangers and a ranger helicopter is assisting.

Multiple wreckers have been dispatched out of the Bangor region to assist authorities on the scene.

Car crash pileup in Carmel on I-95 north

NEWS CENTER Maine is following this story and will update as we learn more.

In February 2015, more than 70 vehicles crashed on I-95 north in Carmel, closing off a section of road 30 miles long from Newport to Bangor.

Read more on that crash HERE.

