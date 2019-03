SAN ANTONIO — Mad Dog British Pub is teaming up with the Texas Diaper Bank for a diaper donation drive, inspired by the upcoming royal baby!

Starting Monday, March 25, the pub will be filling up a royal baby crib with diapers. The royal baby crib will honor the expected baby of Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan.

In addition to diapers, people can donate wipes, child or adult incontinence supplies, feminine hygiene products or make cash donations.

The diaper drive runs through April 30.