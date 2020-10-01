TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was placed on lockdown Friday morning after base authorities said it was investigating reports of an active shooter.

By 8 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said there is no active shooter on the base, "despite some reports."

MacDill first said it was responding to an active shooter around 7:20 Friday morning. A spokesperson said the base and Tinker Elementary School were on lockdown.

All lockdowns have since been lifted, according to the base and Hillsborough County schools.

Traffic quickly grew to a standstill for miles around the base as no one was being let in or out of the base near downtown Tampa.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa, and was later named MacDill Field for Colonel Leslie MacDill. It became MacDill Air Force Base with the establishment of the Air Force in 1947.

MacDill is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

Today, the base employs more than 15,000 people. A large number of military members and their families also live on base in military housing.

