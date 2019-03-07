SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire destroys a house in Castle Hills, sending two firefighters to the hospital.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on Honeysuckle.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames. The roof reportedly collapsed and the fire gutted the entire inside of the house.

Two firefighters were transported to the hospital to be treated for burns, according to fire officials. Those firefighters later returned to the scene and continued to help fight the fire.

There were no other injuries.

Fire crews say the home is a total loss and damage is estimated to be about $800,000.