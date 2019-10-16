LUTZ, Fla. — A Lutz teen is charged with 78 counts of possession of child pornography.

Christian Smock, 19, remains in the Hillsborough County Jail with bond set at $585,000.

On Oct. 7, the sheriff's office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about Smock. The next day, Smock agreed to meet with detectives.

A search warrant was obtained and Smock's phone was seized.

Detectives say they found pictures and videos of child pornography on his phone. Smock was arrested on Monday.

Some of the content was downloaded from the internet, deputies say. In one case, the downloaded image involved a four-year-old child, investigators said.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting our community’s most precious asset — our children," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter