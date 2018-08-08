SMITH COUNTY — There's a new cat in town. Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is now home to a rare white African lion cub named Luna.

Beginning Wednesday July 11, guests will have two opportunities to see Luna in person, 10a.m. and 1p.m., according to a news release.

“It is estimated that less than 500 white lions are left in the entire world. Luna has no idea just how special she is – not just to us, but to her species,”Emily Owen, Director of Tiger Creek, said. “A lot of people think the white lion is an albino, but research has shown that the coloration is genetic.”

Due to their rarity, white lions have been poached, illegally captured and raised in so-called “canned hunting facilities” with the explicit purpose of being hunted.

For more information, visit TigerCreek.org

