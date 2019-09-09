ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package at a Lowe's in Rockdale County on Monday.

According to Rockdale County Deputy Lee A. Thomas, the package was seen in the parking lot of the store located at 1901 Highway 138 in Conyers, Georgia.

The DeKalb County bomb squad was called in to assist in the investigation.

Authorities later determined the package to be a hookah kit inside of a lock box. The scene was cleared.

