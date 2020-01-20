One week after an 18-year-old was shot at a high school basketball game, his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

On Sunday, dozens of friends and family gathered for a vigil to remember Marc Strickland.

"He loved this community so he always gave back," his mom Monique Mitchell said. "He loved this community so he always gave back."

Last Saturday, students scrambled for safety as the shots rang out during the basketball game between South Oak Cliff and Justin F. Kimball high schools.

“My son got shot three times,” Mitchell said. “One in the head, one in the spine, and one in the chest. And the bullet that hit his head, it damaged everything in his head.”

Mitchell says she knew she had to take Strickland off life support.

“He was losing brain percentage like quick so I was forced to make that decision yesterday,” Mitchell said.

She said she's frustrated that the school didn’t have metal detectors.

“There was a lot of failure in the system,” Mitchelle said. “I’ve been working security for five years and I always protect the community that come to my job.”

“They should have had metal detectors for that game last week,” she added.

Strickland's sisters say they will miss their brother so much.

“My brother was a sweet and innocent kid,” Vanecia Holbert said.

“No matter what he was always going to be there for you,” Shareka Mitchell said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you are interested in helping out you can find more information here.

